Subaru Approves Hunter Engineering's Ultimate ADAS Alignment and Calibration System

Subaru approved Hunter Engineering’s Ultimate ADAS for its U.S. dealer and collision network, according to a news release.

Subaru becomes the fifth OEM to approve the award-winning alignment and static calibration system, joining Honda, Acura, Nissan, and Infiniti. According to a news release, additional approvals are planned for later this year.

Hunter will debut Ultimate ADAS as part of the Subaru ABC Show during the first week of June in Las Vegas.

“It’s been exciting to partner with Subaru of America and Subaru Japan to approve Ultimate ADAS for Subaru dealers,” said Kaleb Silver, Hunter director, product management. “Subaru has been a leader in the ADAS market for many years, and Ultimate ADAS gives their dealer and collision network access to the industry-leading ADAS calibration technology to service and document vehicles more efficiently.”

Ultimate ADAS is Hunter’s innovative system for eliminating error-prone manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations, combining standard-setting alignment technology with an efficient and easy-to-use guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage.

Gimbal-mounted lasers are the key component, replacing the inexact guesswork of strings, plumb bobs and tape measures to cut setup time by 70 percent for some procedures.

The laser gimbals and onscreen guidance dramatically increase target placement precision by automatically compensating for non-level floors, monitoring placement errors and confirming accuracy with laser measurements each step of the way.

According to Hunter, it provides thorough and easy-to-understand documentation, confirming placements, procedures, before-and-after measurements and much more, accessed directly via HunterNet 2, Hunter’s customer portal.

It includes static calibration coverage for a total of 19 OEMs, supporting more than 7,400 static ADAS procedures and accounting for more than 90 percent of vehicles in operation.

For more information, visit the Ultimate ADAS page here.