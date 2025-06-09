Teardown Disclosure Requirements for Automotive Repair Dealers

On May 29, the Office of Administrative Law approved and filed with the Secretary of State the Bureau of Automotive Repair’s regulatory action concerning teardown requirements for automotive repair dealers. The regulatory action becomes effective on July 1.

Updates to Title 16 of the California Code of Regulations:

Amend Article 1, section 3303

Amend Article 7, sections 3352 and 3353

Overview of regulatory changes:

Adds and amends definitions related to disclosure requirements.

Clarifies estimate requirements for a teardown.

Sets documentation requirements for the use of third-party estimates.

Requires third-party payor amounts on the estimate, or a notice if the amount is unknown.

Requires towing service fees to be provided to the customer and authorized separately from the repair estimate.

To view the final regulatory text and materials, visit the BAR website here.