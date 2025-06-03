Automotive Service Professionals Month Celebrates Technicians

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence has designated June as Automotive Service Professionals Month to honor the vehicle service professionals across the U.S. who keep vehicles running smoothly and motorists on the road.

Automotive service professionals play a critical role in communities nationwide, working in general repair shops, dealerships, and service stations. They help ensure that vehicles remain safe and reliable for everyday use. With modern vehicles becoming increasingly complex and equipped with cutting-edge technology, today’s technicians must continually expand their knowledge and skills to keep pace with the latest advancements in automotive systems.

“Automotive Service Professionals Month offers an opportunity to highlight the expertise and dedication of technicians and other vehicle service specialists,” said Dave Johnson, ASE president and CEO. “ASE encourages everyone to take this opportunity to recognize and thank these skilled individuals for the vital services they provide each and every day.”

ASE makes it easy for car owners to identify technicians who meet high standards of skill and expertise. Technicians who earn ASE Certification and display the Blue Seal of Excellence have demonstrated both hands-on experience and success taking rigorous exams. To maintain their credentials, ASE Certified professionals must renew their certifications every five years, taking challenging exams to ensure they stay current with changing technologies and industry best practices.

To learn more about ASE and the benefits to motorists, visit its website here.