Northwood University and Women In Automotive Partner for Scholarships

Northwood University announced five new scholarships that will be provided as part of a partnership with Women In Automotive, an organization dedicated to recruiting, retaining, mentoring, and developing women in the automotive industry.

Applications are now open for students enrolling at Northwood University for five scholarships valued at $20,000 each and distributed in annual increments of $5,000 over four years. The funds will provide vital financial support, helping students pursue their education and make a lasting impact in their careers and in their communities.

“Northwood University is honored to deepen its partnership with Women In Automotive through these scholarships,” said Dr. Matt Bennett, vice president of enrollment and the Center for Automotive & Mobility Studies at Northwood University. “This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to develop leaders who drive innovation, collaboration, and growth in the automotive industry.”

For decades, Northwood University has supported women in automotive, including in 1995 when then-President Dr. David Fry provided workspace to launch an organization dedicated to mentoring and promoting women in the automotive field.

“Now, Women In Automotive serves as a board-led, volunteer-driven organization that provides mentorships and puts on an annual conference addressing issues relevant to the automotive industry and the modern workplace,” said Brian Parr, senior director of development at Northwood. “These scholarships build on a legacy of collaboration and underscore our shared commitment to advancing opportunities in this vital sector.”

Elgie Bright, chair of Northwood’s automotive marketing and management degree program, emphasized the transformative potential of the scholarship to offer a meaningful way to inspire the next generation of leaders in the industry.

“At Northwood, we equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive, and this scholarship will ensure more talented individuals can access these opportunities,” Bright said.

WIA Board Member Dr. Martha Rader said they’re excited about Northwood’s vision, commitment, and generous investment in the partnershup.

“Together, we can make a greater difference by paving the way for aspiring leaders through these meaningful scholarship opportunities, empowering the next generation to drive innovation and excellence in the automotive industry,” Rader said.

For more information about the scholarship, visit here. To learn more about Women In Automotive, visit here.