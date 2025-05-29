BASF Names Auto Body Supplies and Paint 2025 Jobber of the Year

The Automotive Refinish division of BASF Coatings presented the 2025 Jobber of the Year award to Auto Body Supplies and Paint at the ColorSource Conference in Clearwater, Florida.

Founded in 1976, ABSAP is on the verge of celebrating its 50th year in business. The milestone reflects its dedication and commitment to excellence in all aspects of its business and operations. ABSAP continues to grow with locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, with plans for further expansion, according to a news release.



“ABSAP has been a vital partner for BASF in the northeast for over 30 years. Their year-over-year growth and expansion to new locations is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Tim Brown, distribution manager, BASF Coatings. “The dedication of their team to delivering value to our customers through training and support is second to none. They continue to lead and win in their markets with our new product technologies and services.”

As ABSAP approaches its 50th year, Founder and Owner Kay Ryalls said their commitment to the mission of supporting the refinish industry with the same care and attention is the same as it was on day one.



“We’re honored to be recognized as Jobber of the Year — this award is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and passion our entire team brings to the table every single day,” Ryalls said. “As a third-generation, family-owned business, this recognition means the world to us. It validates not only the legacy we’ve built over the past 49 years, but also the values we’ve carried through generations: integrity, service, and partnership.”



Receiving the award on behalf of ABSAP were Laura Koss, vice president; Jeff Ryalls, operations manager; Dave Koss, business development manager; and Rick Hutchinson, general manager.



The annual award is presented by BASF to refinish partners each year in recognition of outstanding achievements across several key criteria that are designed to measure the holistic success of each ColorSource member.