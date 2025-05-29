ASE Test Registration Open Through June 30

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is accepting spring test registrations for three certification options through June 30

In-Person Testing: All tests can be taken in person at over 450 secure, proctored Prometric test centers, available year-round on weekdays, evenings and weekends. ProProctor Remote Testing: This online option allows individuals to take ASE recertification tests remotely. In addition, the auto maintenance and light repair (G1) initial certification test can be taken remotely through ProProctor. ASE Renewal App: For those with valid automobile certifications (A1-A9), the renewal app offers a streamlined way to manage recertification on a mobile device.

To register and choose an available option for selected ASE certification tests, visit ASE.com, click on “register,” and sign in. Once logged in, users can click on “orders” and then “store,” where they can locate the tests they want to take. After adding tests to the cart, they can check out and registration is complete.

Individuals who register by June 30 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE certification tests.

To help with test preparation, ASE provides free study guides. Resources include test overviews, sample questions, and study tips; they are ideal for assessing readiness and focusing preparation efforts.

For assistance, registrants should contact ASE customer service at 800-390-6789. For more information or to register, visit the ASE website here.