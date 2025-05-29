LKQ Corporation Renews CIF First Responder Donor Status

The Collision Industry Foundation LKQ Corporation committed to the highest tier of Collision Industry Foundation Annual Donal Program support for the fourth consecutive year, according to a news release.

The program helps bring needed recurring resources to the Foundation, so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry are affected by catastrophic events, such as the Maui Wildfires. CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work and thanked LKQ Corporation for its donation.

“Being a First Responder donor to the Collision Industry Foundation just feels like the right thing to do — it really aligns with LKQ’s goal to give back,” said Don Smith, director at Elitek Vehicle Services. “We truly appreciate everything CIF does and the support they provide to people in our industry when they need it most.”