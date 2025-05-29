    LKQ Corporation Renews CIF First Responder Donor Status

    May 29, 2025
    The Collision Industry Foundation Program uses donations to assist hundreds of collision repair professionals in need after a disaster.
    The Collision Industry Foundation LKQ Corporation committed to the highest tier of Collision Industry Foundation Annual Donal Program support for the fourth consecutive year, according to a news release. 

    The program helps bring needed recurring resources to the Foundation, so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry are affected by catastrophic events, such as the Maui Wildfires. CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work and thanked LKQ Corporation for its donation. 

    “Being a First Responder donor to the Collision Industry Foundation just feels like the right thing to do — it really aligns with LKQ’s goal to give back,” said Don Smith, director at Elitek Vehicle Services. “We truly appreciate everything CIF does and the support they provide to people in our industry when they need it most.”

    The program has five tiers of support: 

    • First Responder: Donations greater than $10,000 
    • Urgent Care: Donations between $5,000-$10,000 
    • Immediate Responder: Donation amount between $1,000-$5,000 
    • Primary Care: $500-$1,000 
    • First Aid: $50-$500

    For more than two decades, through the generous support of corporations and individuals, CIF has assisted hundreds of collision repair professionals in need after a disaster. 

    For more information about the program or to donate, visit the CIF website

