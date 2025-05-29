Ascential Technologies Launches Ask Burke Porter Webpage

Ascential Technologies launched an “Ask Burke Porter” webpage dedicated to providing the latest expert-driven advice and intel for all aspects of advanced driver-assistance systems.

It features frequently asked questions, the option for users to submit their own inquiries, and other insightful content covering the industry’s most critical ADAS topics.

In addition to expert insights, the page features a Burke Porter-hosted podcast, ADAS Garage, that dives into trends, challenges, and innovations that shape the future of vehicle safety and automation. Each episode will discuss and explore relevant, complex ADAS topics, making it a great platform for technicians, engineers, DIYers, and tech enthusiasts.

“We are proud to launch the new ‘Ask Burke Porter’ web page, which provides a user-friendly platform that leverages the knowledge and skillset of our certified technicians and experts to address the industry’s most pressing ADAS questions,” said Brunno Moretti, president, ADAS Solutions by Burke Porter, an Ascential Technologies offering. “The purpose of the page is to accentuate the growing importance of ADAS and deliver clear, useful information to users, reinforcing the need for proper calibrations and testing to ensure the safety and performance of vehicles on the road.”

Burke Porter has a rich legacy of developing unique ADAS solutions that provide customers with accurate and reliable calibrations within the industry – comprising more than 70 years of original equipment manufacturer factory end-of-assembly-line experience including ADAS technology, used by 80% of automakers.

The company recently partnered with Dealer Tire to form Sentric ADAS, using decades of industry experience to introduce a series of calibration labs in the U.S. that use factory methods and tools to ensure vehicles are calibrated to OEM specs. On the “Ask Burke Porter” page, users can watch Sentric overview and calibration videos, offering users a deeper look into the technology, processes, and innovation that drives the company forward.

For more information, visit the “Ask Burke Porter” webpage here. To ask a question or suggest a topic for Burke Porter to address, fill out the form on the page and submit it to Ascential Technologies ADAS experts.