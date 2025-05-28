Collision Engineering Career Alliance Receives $25,000 donation

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance received a $25,000 donation from Liberty Mutual Insurance to benefit its industry-leading collision engineering program that operates at six schools across the country.

The donation will support building a more resilient, innovative, and inclusive collision repair industry as more than 100,000 job openings are expected through 2028, according to a news release.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this incredible donation from our partners. Liberty Mutual’s investment in our mission is not only generous but transformative,” said Mary Mahoney, vice president of Enterprise Mobility and national marketing and engagement director for the Collision Engineering Career Alliance. “The donation enables us to provide hands-on training, mentorship and life-changing opportunities to the students who will be the future of this field. Widespread industry support is vital to meet the growing technician demand, and we are grateful for Liberty Mutual’s continued partnership.”

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance launched as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization earlier this year. Founded in 2020 as a pilot program by the Enterprise Mobility Foundation and Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, the alliance aims to energize allies across the collision repair industry to help build highly skilled, eager workforce and prepare them for the future of vehicles.

With its nonprofit status, philanthropic contributions help the alliance recruit more students, expand to more schools across the nation, and contribute to student success factors, including costs of certifications and assessments, quality-of-life needs, and tuition reimbursement.

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance is active at partner schools across the country including:

Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, Missouri

College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois

Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California

Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois

Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska

Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

For more information regarding the program, visit the alliance website here.