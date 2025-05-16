    Mississippi Leads States in ID Fraud; Automotive Industry Fraud up 20%

    May 16, 2025
    IDscan.net analysis of the North American automotive industry reveals key statistics in fraudulent ID use including frequency, times of day, and if IDs are in or out of state.
    ID fraud in the automotive industry is up 20% since December, according to new data from IDscan.net, with Mississippi leading all 50 states with a 7.69% fraud rate. 

    IDScan.net analyzed 1.7 million ID verifications in the North American automotive industry, revealing key insights:

    • On average, 4.15% of IDs fail verification tests.
    • Verification test fail rates almost double to 8.1% in October, with other spikes in August (6%), September (7.2%), and January (5.9%).
    • Most fraudulent IDs are used either in the mornings between 8 a.m.-10 a.m., or after 6 p.m. 
    • There is an even split between fraudulent IDs coming from within the state the ID is being used, with 50% of fake IDs coming from outside of the state the business is located.
    • 50% of automotive industries who implement ID scanning tools see ID-related fraud attempts reduce from 8% to 4.1% in the first three months.
    The top 10 highest fraud rates in the auto industry by state are: 

    1. Mississippi 7.69% 
    2. Washington, DC 7.41% 
    3. Georgia 7.35% 
    4. Rhode Island 7.20% 
    5. Vermont 7.02% 
    6. West Virginia 6.6% 
    7. Iowa 4.12% 
    8. Louisiana 3.82% 
    9. Arkansas 3.71% 
    10. New Mexico 3.54%
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

