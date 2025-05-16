Mississippi Leads States in ID Fraud; Automotive Industry Fraud up 20%

ID fraud in the automotive industry is up 20% since December, according to new data from IDscan.net, with Mississippi leading all 50 states with a 7.69% fraud rate.
IDScan.net analyzed 1.7 million ID verifications in the North American automotive industry, revealing key insights:
- On average, 4.15% of IDs fail verification tests.
- Verification test fail rates almost double to 8.1% in October, with other spikes in August (6%), September (7.2%), and January (5.9%).
- Most fraudulent IDs are used either in the mornings between 8 a.m.-10 a.m., or after 6 p.m.
- There is an even split between fraudulent IDs coming from within the state the ID is being used, with 50% of fake IDs coming from outside of the state the business is located.
- 50% of automotive industries who implement ID scanning tools see ID-related fraud attempts reduce from 8% to 4.1% in the first three months.
The top 10 highest fraud rates in the auto industry by state are:
- Mississippi 7.69%
- Washington, DC 7.41%
- Georgia 7.35%
- Rhode Island 7.20%
- Vermont 7.02%
- West Virginia 6.6%
- Iowa 4.12%
- Louisiana 3.82%
- Arkansas 3.71%
- New Mexico 3.54%
