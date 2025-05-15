Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – DBRM 2025 Update
Solera Qapter users can find the latest version of Qapter Estimating Database Reference Manual (DBRM) by selecting the "reference manual" icon in the top menu bar.
DEG has updated its Industry Estimating Systems link with the latest version for 2025.
The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.
The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.
