    Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – DBRM 2025 Update

    May 15, 2025
    SCRS shares this tip and others from the Database Enhancement Gateway website.
    Related To:
    SCRS
    6824fea22cc017796e9f03df 67f44e0c2c29ef7c88dc322escrs Estimating Tip

    Solera Qapter users can find the latest version of Qapter Estimating Database Reference Manual (DBRM) by selecting the "reference manual" icon in the top menu bar. 

    DEG has updated its Industry Estimating Systems link with the latest version for 2025.

    SCRS
    estimating_tip_solera

    The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

    The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.  

    View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...
    Enhance your collision repair workflow with Autel’s IA900, a process-driven solution integrating precision alignment, bi-directional diagnostics, and ADAS calibration. Designed...
    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...
    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.