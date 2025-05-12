Registration and Agenda for 16th Annual CIECA Conference Available Now

The 16th Annual Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association Conference, CONNEX 2025, comes to the Hilton Nashville Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee, from September 23-25.

Industry Veteran Bill Garoutte will emcee this year’s conference, “Insights to Innovation: The Future of Collision Industry Technology.”

During the event, thought leaders and industry experts will discuss how the collision repair industry can prepare for the direction of technology and businesses. Attendees will also tour the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant. The plant is the largest Nissan manufacturing site in the U.S. and assembles the Nissan Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue and INFINITI QX60.

Confirmed speakers include:

Keynote: Sean Cary, SSG Management Consultants, and Kyle Krumlaf, CCC Intelligent Solutions

OEM Panel Discussion: Moderated by Devin Wilcox, Lucid Motors

Insights: Chetan Ghai, Agero; Mike Anderson, Collision Advice; and Jim Vecchio, J.D. Power

Autonomous Vehicles: Navigating the Legal Landscape: Moderator Katelyn Magny-Miller, Partners for Automated Vehicle Education; Brett Odom, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies; Mike Nelson, QuantivRisk; and Ben Lewis, Simultyic

Telematics & Data: Cornelius Young, Cambridge Mobile Telematics, and Jennifer Smith, StopDistractions.org

Chief Information Officer (CIO) Panel Discussion: Moderator Ashley Denison, Calber Collision; Creighton Warren, Boyd Group; Ryan Alley,Classic Collision; Mark Miller, Crash Champions; and Russ Steinbeck, Joe Hudson's Collision Center

New Developments in Paint/Refinish Technology: Ryan Taylor, AkzoNobel; Dan Benton, Axalta; Jeff Wildman, BASF; and PPG

Digital Claims Panel Discussion: Bill Brower, Solera

CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) Update: Paul Barry, CIECA

The agenda for the speakers and tours are spread across the three days:

Tuesday, Sept. 23: Afternoon Group 1 Tour of Nissan plant, evening reception for all attendees

Group 1 Tour of Nissan plant, evening reception for all attendees Wednesday, Sept. 24: Full day of presentations and evening reception.

Full day of presentations and evening reception. Thursday, Sept. 25: Half day of presentations, lunch, and Group 2 Tour of Nissan plant.

The following industry companion events will be held the same week:

Monday, Sept. 22: Changing and Saving Lives Music City Golf Fundraiser hosted by the National Auto Body Council.

Changing and Saving Lives Music City Golf Fundraiser hosted by the National Auto Body Council. Friday, Sept. 26 and Saturday, Sept. 27: Music City Collision Conference hosted by the Tennessee Collision Repairers Association at the Southwestern Conference Center.

CONNEX 2025 Platinum sponsors include IAA and OEC. Gold sponsors include CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., Caliber Collision, CarPartPro.com, and the United Recyclers Group. Silver sponsors include Enterprise Mobility, Revv ADAS, and Safelite Solutions.

Early-bird registration and discounted room rates are available until August 24. For more information or to register, visit the CONNEX 2025 website here.