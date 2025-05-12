    Registration and Agenda for 16th Annual CIECA Conference Available Now

    May 12, 2025
    CONNEX 2025 will take place from September 23-25 in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the list of confirmed speakers and agenda and save your seat today.
    Related To:
    CIECA
    68225f353e412af308576e98 681e56c04411d2a943665a755

    The 16th Annual Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association Conference, CONNEX 2025, comes to the Hilton Nashville Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee, from September 23-25. 

    Industry Veteran Bill Garoutte will emcee this year’s conference, “Insights to Innovation: The Future of Collision Industry Technology.” 

    During the event, thought leaders and industry experts will discuss how the collision repair industry can prepare for the direction of technology and businesses. Attendees will also tour the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant. The plant is the largest Nissan manufacturing site in the U.S. and assembles the Nissan Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue and INFINITI QX60. 

    Confirmed speakers include:  

    • Keynote: Sean Cary, SSG Management Consultants, and Kyle Krumlaf, CCC Intelligent Solutions 
    • OEM Panel Discussion: Moderated by Devin Wilcox, Lucid Motors 
    • Insights: Chetan Ghai, Agero; Mike Anderson, Collision Advice; and Jim Vecchio, J.D. Power 
    • Autonomous Vehicles: Navigating the Legal Landscape: Moderator Katelyn Magny-Miller, Partners for Automated Vehicle Education; Brett Odom, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies; Mike Nelson, QuantivRisk; and Ben Lewis, Simultyic 
    • Telematics & Data: Cornelius Young, Cambridge Mobile Telematics, and Jennifer Smith, StopDistractions.org 
    • Chief Information Officer (CIO) Panel DiscussionModerator Ashley Denison, Calber Collision; Creighton Warren, Boyd Group; Ryan Alley,Classic Collision; Mark Miller, Crash Champions; and Russ Steinbeck, Joe Hudson's Collision Center 
    • New Developments in Paint/Refinish TechnologyRyan Taylor, AkzoNobel; Dan Benton, Axalta; Jeff Wildman, BASF; and PPG 
    • Digital Claims Panel DiscussionBill Brower, Solera 
    • CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) UpdatePaul Barry, CIECA 

    The agenda for the speakers and tours are spread across the three days:

    • Tuesday, Sept. 23: Afternoon Group 1 Tour of Nissan plant, evening reception for all attendees 
    • Wednesday, Sept. 24: Full day of presentations and evening reception.
    • Thursday, Sept. 25: Half day of presentations, lunch, and Group 2 Tour of Nissan plant.

    The following industry companion events will be held the same week:  

    • Monday, Sept. 22: Changing and Saving Lives Music City Golf Fundraiser hosted by the National Auto Body Council.
    • Friday, Sept. 26 and Saturday, Sept. 27: Music City Collision Conference hosted by the Tennessee Collision Repairers Association at the Southwestern Conference Center. 

    CONNEX 2025 Platinum sponsors include IAA and OEC. Gold sponsors include CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., Caliber Collision, CarPartPro.com, and the United Recyclers Group. Silver sponsors include Enterprise Mobility, Revv ADAS, and Safelite Solutions. 

    Early-bird registration and discounted room rates are available until August 24. For more information or to register, visit the CONNEX 2025 website here

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...
    Enhance your collision repair workflow with Autel’s IA900, a process-driven solution integrating precision alignment, bi-directional diagnostics, and ADAS calibration. Designed...
    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...
    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.