Ford Certified Collision Network Names Top Performers
- Annual recognition award has been created for Ford Certified Collision Network (FCCN) shops that have scored in the top 5% of their peers
- Categories of assessment include (but are not limited to): Repair Planning, Preparation, Measuring, Welding/Brazing/Bonding, Body Finishing and Quality Control
- Top Performers receive a distinctive award coin and $500, applied as a credit toward annual Ford certification fees
The Ford Certified Collision Network (FCCN) has created the Pinnacle Performer Award, an annual recognition for independent collision repair facilities that reach the highest levels of collision repair. An evaluation of in-process vehicles, facility standards and Technician certification blend to identify the FCCN shops that stand out among the network.
The FCCN Pinnacle Performer Award recognizes shops that score in the top 5% of their peers on a number of specific collision repair and facility elements, as conducted by the OEC Certified Repair Network team’s annual on-site assessment. The process is designed to review collision repair preparedness and performance against established industry benchmarks.
Categories of assessment include (but are not limited to):
- Repair Plan – Vehicle Assessment, High-Voltage Vehicle Procedures
- Preparation – Measuring, Steel/Aluminum Procedures
- Welding, Brazing, Bonding
- Body
- Finishing
- Quality Control – Production and Pre-Delivery
Top performers receive a distinctive FCCN Pinnacle Performer Award coin to display and inspire customers and facility team members on the shop’s accomplishments. In addition, the business receives $500, applied as a credit toward annual Ford certification fees.
The FCCN Pinnacle Performer Award spotlights high-performing shops within the Ford Certified Collision Network. With this in mind, FCCN is grateful to our entire network of shops that deliver quality, safe collision repairs utilizing original equipment procedures and parts, day in and day out.
The Ford Certified Collision Network would like to congratulate these 2025 Pinnacle Performers:
· A&R Body Specialty – Wallingford, CT
· A-1 Custom Auto Body – East Providence, RI
· Affordable Auto Body – Warwick, RI
· Akiki Auto – Hyde Park, MA
· APC Auto Body – Dartmouth, MA
· Autotech Collision Service – Sewell, NJ
· Axelrod Collision Center, LLC – Cleveland, OH
· Balise Collision Repair – West Springfield, MA
· Ron’s Collision Center & Auto Sales – Somerset, PA
· Bi-County Auto Body – Smithtown, NY
· Brandywine Coachworks, Inc. – Chadds Ford, PA
· C&E Auto Collision – Norwood, MA
· Caliber Collision – Austin, TX
· Carl’s Collision Center – Fall River, MA
· CARSTAR Allstar Collision – Corona, CA
· CARSTAR Fred Beans – Boyertown, PA
· CARSTAR Fred Beans – Mechanicsburg, PA
· CARSTAR Laneys Collision Center – El Dorado, AR
· Central Florida Paint and Body – Orlando, FL
· Cloninger Collision Center – Salisbury, NC
· Collex Collision Experts – Shrewsbury, NJ
· County Line Auto Body – Howell, NJ
· Cranston Collision Center – Cranston, RI
· Crash Champions – Burbank, CA
· Crash Champions – Jonesboro, Jonesboro, GA
· Crash Champions – Pleasanton, CA
· Dayton Collision Center – Dayton, NJ
· Ellsworth Auto Body – North Canton, OH
· Elmer’s Auto Body – West Collingswood Heights, NJ
· Factory Collision and Restoration – Weymouth, MA
· Fix Auto – Moreno Valley, CA
· Flood Ford of East Greenwich Collision – East Greenwich, RI
· Franchi Bros. Auto Body – Worcester, MA
· Freehold Collision – Freehold, NJ
· Gerber Collision & Glass – Kaneohe, Kaneohe, HI
· Hance’s Uptown Collision – Plano, TX
· Herb Chambers Collision Center – Braintree – Braintree, MA
· Herb Chambers Collision Center – Holliston, MA
· Joe Hudson’s Collision Center – Waxahachie, TX
· John’s Collision – Hyannis, MA
· JP Auto Collision – Garland, TX
· K & M Collision, – Hickory, NC
· Keri Coach Works – Westbury, NY
· King Collision Center – Pembroke, MA
· Krean’s Auto Body – Toms River, NJ
· Mountain View Auto – Wayne, NJ
· My Way Auto Body – Stamford, CT
· New Trimble Auto Body – Clifton, NJ
· Noaker’s Auto Body, LLC – Duncannon, PA
· North Haven Auto Body – North Haven, CT
· Otis Auto Body – Quogue, NY
· Park Place BodyWerks – Plano, TX
· Petrone Automotive, Inc. – Flushing, NY
· Preston Auto Body – Wilmington, DE
· Providence Auto Body – Providence, RI
· Quonset Auto Body – North Kingstown, RI
· Randy Marion Collision Center – Statesville, NC
· Reliable Collision Repair – West Warwick, RI
· Rick’s Auto Collision – Revere, MA
· S&A Repair and Paint, LLC – Lititz, PA
· Salinas Collision Repair – Salinas, CA
· Shadow Lake Collision Center – Papillion, NE
· State Auto Body – Providence, RI
· Statesville Collision Center – Statesville, NC
· T&J Auto Body, Inc. – East Hartford, CT
· Tom Masano Collision – Reading, PA
· Tulley Collision Center – Nashua, NH
· Ultimate Collision Repair – Edison, NJ
· VIVE of Duncansville – Duncansville, PA
· Wagner Certified Collision – Worcester, MA
Related info:
You may also like: https://www.fenderbender.com/sponsored/video/55261286/ford-motor-company-why-using-oem-glass-is-critical-to-the-driving-experience