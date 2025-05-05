Ford Certified Collision Network Names Top Performers

Annual recognition award has been created for Ford Certified Collision Network (FCCN) shops that have scored in the top 5% of their peers

Categories of assessment include (but are not limited to): Repair Planning, Preparation, Measuring, Welding/Brazing/Bonding, Body Finishing and Quality Control

Top Performers receive a distinctive award coin and $500, applied as a credit toward annual Ford certification fees

The Ford Certified Collision Network (FCCN) has created the Pinnacle Performer Award, an annual recognition for independent collision repair facilities that reach the highest levels of collision repair. An evaluation of in-process vehicles, facility standards and Technician certification blend to identify the FCCN shops that stand out among the network.

The FCCN Pinnacle Performer Award recognizes shops that score in the top 5% of their peers on a number of specific collision repair and facility elements, as conducted by the OEC Certified Repair Network team’s annual on-site assessment. The process is designed to review collision repair preparedness and performance against established industry benchmarks.