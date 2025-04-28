Joe Hudson's Collision Center Makes New Alabama Acquisition

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center acquired Mike Smith’s Automotive Collision Center in Dothan, Alabama.

JHCC now has 43 locations in Alabama and two in Dothan, reinforcing the company’s commitment to deepening its presence in key markets with high customer demand and potential for growth.

“This acquisition represents an important part of our growth strategy,” said Brant Wilson, CEO of JHCC. “Mike Smith’s is a trusted name in the community. This is a strategic fit where we’ve already proven our ability to succeed — and we’ll continue to pursue opportunities in nearby markets that complement our existing footprint.”

Mike Smith’s is known for high quality service; a legacy built over years of delivering reliable repairs. Their dedication to excellence aligns seamlessly with Joe Hudson’s mission and values.

In addition to the facility and its legacy of service, JHCC sees the team at Mike Smith’s as integral to the acquisition.

“This move is just as much about the people as it is the location,” said Wendy Patrick, chief administrative officer of JHCC. “We’re thrilled to welcome the Mike Smith’s team into the JHCC family. They bring experience, skill, and a customer-first mindset that’s essential to our culture. Just as importantly, we’re offering them a place to grow and succeed — with ongoing support and career opportunities.”

As JHCC continues its strategic expansion across the Southeast and beyond, the company remains committed to delivering industry-leading collision repair with a personal touch and investing in people and communities that share its dedication to excellence.