    2025 Des Moines Concours d'Elegance Applications Open Until July 7

    April 28, 2025
    The annual classic and vintage motor vehicles show is celebrating its 25th anniversary and donates proceeds to the Children’s Cancer Connection.
    Des Moines Concours d'Elegance
    A 1935 SS Cars Limited SS One Airline Saloon, owned by Jim and Lisa Hendrix of Chesterfield, Missouri, was the 2024 Des Moines Concours 1st Place Winner in the Classics Class and Best of Show.
    The Des Moines Concours annual automotive exhibition is accepting applications until July 7. 

    The Concours presents an exhibition of vintage and classic motor vehicles to more than 20,000 people from September 6-7 at Pappajohn Sculpture Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Vehicles are selected to celebrate the fine art, design evolution, and amazing innovations of motor vehicles through the years, as well as the talented designers and engineers who created them. The exhibition is a free event. 

    The Concours uses the Classic Car Club of America’s definition of a Full Classic as a “fine” or “distinctive” automobile. It might be American or foreign built and produced only between 1915 and 1948. A number of factors are used to determine a "classic," but generally a classic was a high-priced, top-end vehicle when new, and was built in limited quantities. 

    No mass-produced assembly line vehicles are considered Classics. Other factors include larger engine displacement, custom bespoke coachwork, and luxury accessories. Mechanical developments such as power brakes, power clutch, and automatic lubrication systems also help determine whether a car is considered to be a Classic. 

    With some marques, only certain models are recognized as CCCA Classics. Download the list of recognized cars to see which models/years of a particular marque are accepted as Full Classics. 

    Proceeds from the 2025 Des Moines Concours will benefit Children’s Cancer Connection, supporting kids and families affected by childhood cancer. To find out more about the organization, visit their website here

    For more information about Concours or to apply, visit the event website here

