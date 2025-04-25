CCC One Tools Streamline Caliber Collision Operations and Services

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. and Caliber Collision renewed their relationship. Caliber will continue to use CCC ONE tools, including the addition of CCC Diagnostics Workflow and CCC Build Sheets, to streamline operations and enhance services across its repair facilities, according to a news release.

Caliber uses CCC tools because they help deliver the best service and repair quality for its customers and carrier partners.

“By working with CCC, we gain access to the technology, data, insights and business partners we need to enhance our workflow efficiency and maintain the highest of standards,” said Casey Santos, chief technology officer at Caliber. “CCC’s solutions support our focus and investment in transformational technology solutions and our mission to restore the rhythm of our customers’ lives by providing safe, reliable and timely repairs.”

Caliber offers comprehensive auto repair services across more than 1,800 locations in 41 states. Caliber partnered with CCC when it had just 100 locations and has grown alongside CCC’s technology. It used CCC ONE to support its expansion and enhance operational efficiency. By renewing and extending its relationship with CCC, Caliber can drive greater efficiency in vehicle diagnostics and repair planning.

“Caliber plays a critical role in getting millions of drivers back on the road after a collision, and we're proud to continue providing them with industry-leading solutions that support their repair operations,” said Mark Fincher, vice president of product management at CCC. “With CCC ONE solutions, Caliber repair shops can manage workflows, access critical vehicle insights, connect to essential business partners, and make informed decisions — all within a single, connected platform.”

CCC ONE is a technology platform that helps body shop owners, managers, and estimators manage the estimating and repair process from start to finish. The platform combines critical business operations into a single solution, helping shops earn more business, boost productivity, improve repair quality, and exceed customer expectations.

