Auto Tariffs Likely to Increase Cost of Parts, Repairs

The effects of President Trump’s 25% tariffs on autos and auto parts will likely disrupt supply chains and increase the cost of autos and auto parts. As consumers pivot from more expensive new vehicles, demand and cost for used cars, repairs, and auto parts is likely to increase as well.

The 25% tariff on foreign-made vehicles went into effect on April 3. The 25% tariff on auto parts should go into effect no later than May 3. Ryan Mandell, director of claims at Mitchell International, expects the industry to feel the effects later this summer and pointed out some aspects that might help mitigate some of the cost increases.

Two important factors are auto parts compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement are not subject to the current tariff and sheet metal components appear to be excluded, Mandell said during a special CIECA webinar on Thursday, April 17.

“The USMCA remaining in place is a huge boost to our industry because it really does limit vehicle exposure to the tariffs,” Mandell said.

He added that, “GM, Ford, Toyota, Nissan, and Volkswagen all do a significant amount of manufacturing work, not only in the United States, but in Canada and Mexico as well. And so, in that regard, those goods will continue to move across those borders tariff-free, again with the caveat that the percentage of content not from North America will now be subject to a tariff."

Steel and raw materials are currently tariffed at 25%, but Mandell said that sheet metal components – including hoods, fenders, quarter panels, doors, and bumpers – don’t appear to fall under additional parts tariff categories at this time and shouldn't go up to 50%.

Wholesale vehicles and manufacturing

Complicating factors around the tariffs include vehicle manufacturing. If a car is manufactured inside the U.S., that doesn’t mean it might not be subject to more parts tariffs than a foreign car. Mandell cited National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data showing a significant amount of manufacturing takes place in Korea and Japan with varying levels of foreign-made parts.

For example, the “domestic” Chevy Trailblazer is assembled in Korea and has 52% of its parts from Korea, so the entire vehicle is subject to the 25% tariff. The Honda CR-V is assembled in the U.S. and only 20% of its parts come from Japan.

“The rest of that [Honda CR-V] content appears to be coming from North America and so that vehicle would actually be a USMCA-compliant vehicle, and only that 20% of content that’s coming from Japan would be tariffed,” Mandell said.

He added that just looking at a domestic or foreign-made car brand won’t tell you how exposed a car is to tariffs and it be specific to each vehicle model.