AVTECC’s EV Safety Certification Prepares Technicians to Work on Electric Vehicles

A new hands-on, performance-based EV Safety Certification for technicians is now available from the International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition.

The AVTECC EV Safe Certification is designed for transportation technicians working in the light, medium, and heavy-duty sectors of industry. It encompasses passenger vehicles and trucks, school buses, battery electric transit buses, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

“AVTECC’s EV Safe Certification is a hands-on safety certification designed to assure that technicians have the skills to work safely on electric vehicles,” said David Macholz, president and CEO of AVTECC. “With safety critical technologies that may pose a risk to technicians, a traditional multiple-choice assessment does not provide the level of assurance required to indicate they can work safely on these complex vehicles. Our EV Safe certification requires technicians to demonstrate their skills on a live vehicle in real-world working conditions.”

AVTECC’s EV Safe Certification is the first in a series of performance-based certifications AVTECC will release in 2025. The certification addresses the critical safety considerations related to working on and around high-voltage electrified vehicles that pose potential risks to technicians, the related workforce, and potentially to vehicle owners and operators if not properly maintained and repaired.

To develop the certification, AVTECC engaged a panel of electric vehicle subject matter experts including technicians, technical training managers, field service personnel, technical trainers, and educators from vehicle OEMs, independent training entities, and higher education.

“We designed the AVTECC EV Safe Certification to be more than industry recognized,” Macholz said. “We have strong interest from the automotive sector in not only recognizing the certification but utilizing it within their training organizations. We believe this assessment will become the industry standard here in the U.S. and abroad.”

The trained Assessors is working to deliver the certification to working technicians through accredited industry education and training organizations. For more information, visit the AVTECC website here.