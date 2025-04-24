Four More Vehicles Earn IIHS Top Safety Pick Award

Four models from three different brands earned 2025 Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ awards in the latest batch of vehicle ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The Audi Q6 e-tron, Buick Enclave and Nissan Armada qualified for the higher-tier Top Safety Pick+ award, and the GMC Acadia earned the lower-tier Top Safety Pick.

The awards for the Enclave and Acadia apply only to models built after January 2025, as vehicles built earlier were equipped with marginal-rated headlights.

To qualify for either award in 2025, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front and updated side tests, an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation and acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels.

An acceptable rating in the updated moderate overlap front test is enough to qualify for Top Safety Pick, but a good rating is required for the “plus.”

Two additional IIHS evaluations, seat belt reminders and LATCH ease of use, are not part of the award criteria but are included in the evaluation table. Consumers might wish to factor them into their purchase decisions.

Seven other vehicles did not earn awards due to missing ratings or substandard performance in one or more of the required tests. The models include:

Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron

Cadillac Lyriq

Kia K4

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Rogue

Nissan Sentra

Toyota Tacoma crew cab

The poor rating in the updated moderate overlap for the K4 applies only to models built before February 2025, when Kia modified aspects of the vehicle design. Newer models have not been evaluated.

For more information about vehicle ratings, visit the IIHS website here.