    Snap-on Approved for Access to Mercedes-Benz Secured Gateway Vehicles

    April 24, 2025
    Snap-on Security Link provides diagnostic platform owners a uniform method to access secured vehicle systems that prevent unauthorized access from their diagnostic tool gateway modules.
    Snap-on diagnostic platforms have approval from Mercedes-Benz USA and certification from Auto Authentication Authority to access Mercedes-Benz vehicles’ gateway modules. The ability to work with Mercedes-Benz secure systems is available on Snap-on Wi-Fi enabled products operating the latest software.  

    Automobile manufacturers are developing tools to protect their vehicles’ networks from unauthorized access, including potential cyber-attacks, by securing vital systems behind gateways. Mercedes-Benz, along with several other manufacturers, implemented a secure gateway module that was introduced on a selection of 2021 and newer model vehicles. For those vehicles with the secure gateway module, access to certain diagnostic functions requires registration and authentication through an approved device for all aftermarket scan tools. 

    Snap-on Security Link provides diagnostic platform owners a uniform method to access secured vehicle systems from their diagnostic tool gateway modules. The Snap-on Security Link helps navigate this process, allowing technicians to more easily perform OEM secured functions. 

    Security Link is included with current software at no additional charge. More nformation on how to use Security Link feature is available here. 

