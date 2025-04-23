Caliber Expands Support for Active-Duty Service Members

Caliber and Army representatives held a signing ceremony to celebrate and demonstrate the strength of the new partnership on April 3. The ceremony was held at NCO Academy of Fort Liberty in North Carolina. Members of the Army, including Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Dan Dederick and Brig. Gen. Charles W. Morrison, were present alongside Caliber’s senior management team.

“Caliber is proud to partner with the Army PaYS program and to expand on the support we provide to service members with employment opportunities in the automotive repair industry,” said David Dart, chief people officer of Caliber. “Programs like Army PaYS and Caliber’s innovative, no-cost training programs, Changing Lanes and the Technician Apprentice Program are essential to provide working opportunities to those that have selflessly served our country. Service members are provided with a clear path forward as they transition to civilian life, which not only helps them but also provides Caliber with access to a steady flow of high-skilled, quality workers.”

Caliber will also continue to support military service members through Changing Lanes, exclusively created to help service members transition to civilian life while they are still in the military. Designed specifically for active-duty service members, Changing Lanes offers opportunities to match existing skillsets to the right career at many of Caliber’s locations across 41 states.

“We are excited to welcome Caliber as a new PaYS partner. Active-duty service members who take part in the PaYS Program agree to fulfill their duty obligations with the opportunity to interview with five PaYS partners from companies like Caliber,” said Antonio Johnson, PaYS program manager.

In the last 18 months, Caliber has celebrated the Changing Lanes graduation of 116 former military members, who all secured full-time jobs at Caliber. Since its inception in 2016, Caliber has invested a total of $5 million in the Changing Lanes program.

For more information about PaYS, click here. More information about Caliber is availible on its website here.