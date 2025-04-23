CIF Annual Donor Program Seeks 2025 Donations
The Collision Industry Foundation is calling for the industry at large to participate in CIF’s Annual Donor Program. Introduced in 2021, the program enables the CIF to provide immediate financial relief to collision repair professionals in need after a disaster.
The program has five tiers of support:
- First Responder: Donations greater than $10,000
- Urgent Care: Donations between $5,000-$10,000
- Immediate Responder: Donation amount between $1,000-$4,999
- Primary Care: $500-$999
- First Aid: $50-$499
A list of annual donors is avalible here. It is through the Donors’ generosity that CIF can help individuals impacted by accidents, floodings, and wildfires in many parts of the country. Check out testimonials from recipients here.
The CIF depends solely on the generosity of tax-deductible donations to conduct its work, and numerous donors within the industry provide year-over-year funding. Many already renewed their commitment for 2025, and the CIF truly appreciates each contributor’s ongoing support.
For more information about joining the program and supporting the CIF mission to assist collision repair professionals affected by catastrophic life-changing events, click here.