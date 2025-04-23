CIF Annual Donor Program Seeks 2025 Donations

The Collision Industry Foundation is calling for the industry at large to participate in CIF’s Annual Donor Program. Introduced in 2021, the program enables the CIF to provide immediate financial relief to collision repair professionals in need after a disaster.

The program has five tiers of support:

First Responder: Donations greater than $10,000

Urgent Care: Donations between $5,000-$10,000

Immediate Responder: Donation amount between $1,000-$4,999

Primary Care: $500-$999

First Aid: $50-$499

A list of annual donors is avalible here. It is through the Donors’ generosity that CIF can help individuals impacted by accidents, floodings, and wildfires in many parts of the country. Check out testimonials from recipients here.



