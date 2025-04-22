    Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Three-Stage Spray-out and Let-down Panels

    SCRS shares this tip and others from the Database Enhancement Gateway website.
    According to the Solera Qapter Database Reference Manual Section 4-4 Refinish Guidelines, three-stage refinish allows for two spray-out/let-down panels, which is included as part of the “setup” time. The three-stage refinish formula includes everything in two-stage setup plus what’s listed under three-stage. 

    If multiple attempts are needed to perform spray-out/let-down panels, duplicate effort is not included.

    The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

    The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates. 

    View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.

