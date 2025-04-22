Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Three-Stage Spray-out and Let-down Panels
According to the Solera Qapter Database Reference Manual Section 4-4 Refinish Guidelines, three-stage refinish allows for two spray-out/let-down panels, which is included as part of the “setup” time. The three-stage refinish formula includes everything in two-stage setup plus what’s listed under three-stage.
If multiple attempts are needed to perform spray-out/let-down panels, duplicate effort is not included.
The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.
