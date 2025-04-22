    Classic Collision Makes Acquisitions in Alabama and Mississippi

    April 22, 2025
    Lones Body Shop and Steed’s Collision Center become the two newest members of the Atlanta-based MSO.
    Classic Collision
    Classic Collision, LLC, an Atlanta, Georgia-based national multi-site collision repair operator, announced the acquisitions of Lones Body Shop in Huntsville, Alabama, and Steed’s Collision Center in Mississippi. 

    Lones Body Shop is a family-owned collision repair center with more than 40 years of experience in providing high-quality auto body services. With several certifications, it offers a range of cosmetic and structural auto services backed by a limited lifetime warranty and a commitment to customer satisfaction. 

    Steed’s Collision Center has locations in Biloxi, Ocean Springs, and Vancleave, Mississippi. It’s known for its expert technicians, cutting-edge equipment, and commitment to restoring vehicles to factory standards. Certified by Tesla and I-CAR Gold Class Recognition, the MSO offers OEM quality repair that emphasizes safety, transparency, and customer satisfaction. 

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

