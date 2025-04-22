Classic Collision Makes Acquisitions in Alabama and Mississippi

Classic Collision, LLC, an Atlanta, Georgia-based national multi-site collision repair operator, announced the acquisitions of Lones Body Shop in Huntsville, Alabama, and Steed’s Collision Center in Mississippi.

Lones Body Shop is a family-owned collision repair center with more than 40 years of experience in providing high-quality auto body services. With several certifications, it offers a range of cosmetic and structural auto services backed by a limited lifetime warranty and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Steed’s Collision Center has locations in Biloxi, Ocean Springs, and Vancleave, Mississippi. It’s known for its expert technicians, cutting-edge equipment, and commitment to restoring vehicles to factory standards. Certified by Tesla and I-CAR Gold Class Recognition, the MSO offers OEM quality repair that emphasizes safety, transparency, and customer satisfaction.