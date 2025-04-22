Recycled Auto Parts Can Significantly Reduce Harmful Emissions, WPI Study Reports

Recycled auto parts can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save money by avoiding tariffs and other costs that come with newly manufactured auto parts, according to a new study from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

The study, commissioned by the Automotive Recyclers Association, found that using recycled auto parts can significantly reduce harmful emissions compared to newly manufactured parts. For example, reusing a Toyota Camry engine avoids 710.82 kilograms of CO₂ emissions. It’s the equivalent of the carbon captured by 11 tree seedlings grown for a decade or the energy needed to charge more than 44,000 smartphones.

“Think beyond the bin, your car is one of the most recyclable things you own,” said Vince Edivan, ARA executive director. “More than 90% of your vehicle can be recycled and reused, saving energy and keeping harmful emissions out of the air. This Earth Day, let’s make greener choices that are good for our planet, and great for your wallet.”

Key findings from the research include:

Diverse part analysis: The study examined 30 auto parts, ranging from headlights to tailgates, across three vehicle classes (sedans, SUVs, and trucks). For each part, the study found energy and emissions savings when recycled rather than newly manufactured.

Energy footprint comparison: Manufacturing a new Camry engine requires 1,615.49 kilowatt-hours of energy, while using a recycled engine completely avoids this consumption, reducing the demand for fossil fuels and other energy sources.

Environmental impact of composite materials: By breaking down parts into their materials, the study quantified the emissions tied to producing metals like steel and aluminum. Avoiding energy-intensive mining and material processing amplifies savings.

Consumer empowerment: Providing environmental data alongside price metrics at the point of transaction equips vehicle owners to make informed decisions with both financial and ecological impacts

Support for carbon neutrality goals: Widespread adoption of recycled auto parts could make measurable progress toward global carbon reduction targets, emphasizing the vital role of local recycling efforts.

This Earth Day, and every day, ARA encourages consumers to consider recycled auto parts when repairing their vehicle and recycling their entire vehicle when it's reached the end of its usefulness. These choices benefit the planet and their wallets.

For more information about the study and its insights, click here.