    Recycled Auto Parts Can Significantly Reduce Harmful Emissions, WPI Study Reports

    April 22, 2025
    The Automotive Recyclers Association encourages people to celebrate Earth Day by using recycled auto parts to protect the environment and their wallet.
    Adobe Stock 492972289
    6806826f86618ac9ef2e3247 Adobestock 492972289

    Recycled auto parts can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save money by avoiding tariffs and other costs that come with newly manufactured auto parts, according to a new study from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. 

    The study, commissioned by the Automotive Recyclers Association, found that using recycled auto parts can significantly reduce harmful emissions compared to newly manufactured parts. For example, reusing a Toyota Camry engine avoids 710.82 kilograms of CO₂ emissions. It’s the equivalent of the carbon captured by 11 tree seedlings grown for a decade or the energy needed to charge more than 44,000 smartphones. 

    “Think beyond the bin, your car is one of the most recyclable things you own,” said Vince Edivan, ARA executive director. “More than 90% of your vehicle can be recycled and reused, saving energy and keeping harmful emissions out of the air. This Earth Day, let’s make greener choices that are good for our planet, and great for your wallet.” 

    Key findings from the research include: 

    • Diverse part analysis: The study examined 30 auto parts, ranging from headlights to tailgates, across three vehicle classes (sedans, SUVs, and trucks). For each part, the study found energy and emissions savings when recycled rather than newly manufactured. 
    • Energy footprint comparison: Manufacturing a new Camry engine requires 1,615.49 kilowatt-hours of energy, while using a recycled engine completely avoids this consumption, reducing the demand for fossil fuels and other energy sources. 
    • Environmental impact of composite materials: By breaking down parts into their materials, the study quantified the emissions tied to producing metals like steel and aluminum. Avoiding energy-intensive mining and material processing amplifies savings. 
    • Consumer empowerment: Providing environmental data alongside price metrics at the point of transaction equips vehicle owners to make informed decisions with both financial and ecological impacts 
    • Support for carbon neutrality goals: Widespread adoption of recycled auto parts could make measurable progress toward global carbon reduction targets, emphasizing the vital role of local recycling efforts. 

    This Earth Day, and every day, ARA encourages consumers to consider recycled auto parts when repairing their vehicle and recycling their entire vehicle when it's reached the end of its usefulness. These choices benefit the planet and their wallets.

    For more information about the study and its insights, click here

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...
    Enhance your collision repair workflow with Autel’s IA900, a process-driven solution integrating precision alignment, bi-directional diagnostics, and ADAS calibration. Designed...
    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...
    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.