CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Celebrates 30 Years of I-CAR Certification

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body, owned by Corey and Charlotte Liss, is celebrating 30 years of I-CAR certification, according to a news release.

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body holds a range of certifications including I-CAR Gold, I-CAR Platinum, Honda ProFirst, and General Motors. The I-CAR certification is highly significant as it ensures that auto repair professionals meet I-CAR's rigorous standards. This certification process guarantees that technicians are consistently trained on the latest automotive repair techniques and technologies, providing customers with the confidence that their vehicles are being repaired by the best in the industry.

“Achieving 30 years of I-CAR certification is a true testament to the dedication and skill of our team,” Corey said. “We are proud to offer our customers the highest level of expertise and quality service in the industry.”

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body has been the trusted collision repair center in Crown Point, Indiana, for almost 80 years. Customer feedback reflects their dedication to excellence with a 4.9-star Google review average.

The Liss family and their team support their local community in several ways. They award a $1,500 scholarship each year to a graduating senior through the Crown Point Community Foundation. They also support Buddy Bags, a program dedicated to combating food insecurity among school children, and regularly collect donations for local homeless shelters. During the holiday season, they also show appreciation for first responders by catering a special lunch for them.

“CARSTAR Liss Auto Body’s unwavering commitment to quality and community involvement sets a standard for the entire CARSTAR network,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, U.S. Collision. “Their passion for excellence is evident not only in their work but in the difference they make in the lives of others.”

The team at CARSTAR Liss Auto Body is excited to continue providing top-tier service while maintaining their strong community ties. Their focus on excellence, customer satisfaction, and community support will remain at the heart of everything they do as they move into the future.

