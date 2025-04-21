Fix Auto USA Opens New Location in Phoenix

Fix Auto Norterra, owned by Ron and Lynn Werner, celebrated its grand opening earlier this month with more than 70 guests, according to a new release.

Located at 23869 N. 19th Ave. Suite 110, in Phoenix, the new body shop is the second location for the husband and wife duo since they joined Fix Auto USA in 2018.

Ron has been in the automotive industry his entire life, while Fix Auto Deer Valley was Lynn's first experience in the collision repair industry.

The grand opening event featured lunch from Mark’s Best BBQ, a guided tour of the high-tech facility, and fun activities including a hole-in-one golf challenge. Attendees enjoyed classic car displays and a raffle with a chance to win a Bronco rock speaker and a fire pit. Local vendors, including Dealership and AutoNation Parts, showed support for the new shop.

“It has been an incredible journey growing our business within the Fix Auto USA network,” Lynn said. “With the support and resources they offer, we’ve been able to build a team that is committed to delivering top-notch service and quality repairs. We’re excited to expand our presence in Phoenix and continue to serve our community.”