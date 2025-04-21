Fix Auto USA Opens New Location in Phoenix

Fix Auto Norterra, owned by Ron and Lynn Werner, celebrated its grand opening earlier this month with more than 70 guests, according to a new release.
Located at 23869 N. 19th Ave. Suite 110, in Phoenix, the new body shop is the second location for the husband and wife duo since they joined Fix Auto USA in 2018.
Ron has been in the automotive industry his entire life, while Fix Auto Deer Valley was Lynn's first experience in the collision repair industry.
The grand opening event featured lunch from Mark’s Best BBQ, a guided tour of the high-tech facility, and fun activities including a hole-in-one golf challenge. Attendees enjoyed classic car displays and a raffle with a chance to win a Bronco rock speaker and a fire pit. Local vendors, including Dealership and AutoNation Parts, showed support for the new shop.
“It has been an incredible journey growing our business within the Fix Auto USA network,” Lynn said. “With the support and resources they offer, we’ve been able to build a team that is committed to delivering top-notch service and quality repairs. We’re excited to expand our presence in Phoenix and continue to serve our community.”
The new facility measures approximately 20,000 square feet, equipped with new state-of-the-art equipment, including a Car-O-Liner, Hunter alignment rack with ADAS calibrations, and two Garmat paint booths. The facility can accommodate all vehicle makes and models, including oversized vehicles. The team currently consists of five technicians and one painter, with plans to grow with the shop’s volume.
Fix Auto Norterra is already making an impact in its community. Early customer reviews have a 5.0 Google Star rating. Ron, Lynn, and their team are looking forward to continuing to support their community, with plans to earn more certifications to further their collision repair knowledge.
“We are thrilled to see Ron, Lynn, and their team expand with the opening of their second location,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, U.S. Collision. “Their commitment to quality and customer service has already made a positive impact at Fix Auto Deer Valley, and we are excited to see them bring that same dedication to Fix Auto Norterra. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and success within the Fix Auto USA family.”
For more information, visit the Fix Auto USA website.