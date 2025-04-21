Air Force Veteran Receives Vehicle Through Recycled Rides Program

A decorated veteran of service in the United States Air Force received a truly exceptional gift — the donation of a beautifully refurbished 2018 Honda Fit — that will help with challenges involving homelessness, job insecurity and the needs of her two children.

Kathryn Spangler, who was nominated for the NABC Recycled Rides program by Veterans Path to Hope, received the vehicle on April 15. It was refurbished by technicians at Crash Champions of New Lenox as part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program.

“We are deeply grateful for those who selflessly serve our country and are proud to support such a deserving recipient like Kathryn,” said Shane Dimmett, vice president of operations for Crash Champions. “We hope this refurbished vehicle will be a significant resource for Kathryn and her family and will support her in her pursuit of giving back to those in need.”

Spangler served honorably in the U.S. Air Force for three years. Recently, she had to sell her car to pay for housing for herself and her children, but she lost her job because she had no transportation. She found rental assistance through Veterans Path to Hope and settled in an apartment. She has been working two jobs, walking to one and taking public transportation to the other.

Spangler is taking training classes from the Veterans Administration to help people in danger of suicide, and she hopes to work with the V.A. after she completes the course. The Honda Fit will provide tremendous relief for Spangler and make a major difference for her and her family.

The donation was made possible by the NABC Recycled Rides program, Allstate and Crash Champions. NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the NABC have donated more than 3,500 vehicles valued at about $51 million.

Allstate, a level one partner of the NABC, has donated hundreds of vehicles to people and organizations in need through NABC Recycled Rides.

Founded in 1999, Crash Champions has grown to include more than 650 locations in 38 states. All Crash Champions locations are I-CAR Gold Certified repair facilities.

Additional partners in this NABC Recycled Rides presentation included Advanced Remarketing Services, Cars for Charity, Copart, and Enterprise.