Quality Collision Group Acquires Bruce’s Super Body Shops

Quality Collision Group acquired Bruce’s Super Body Shops. QCG adds three more locations in Williamsburg and Richmond, Virginia, and now has 92 shops nationwide, according to a news release.

Founded in 1978, Bruce’s Super Body Shops built a legacy of excellence, consistently providing high-quality repairs across their three locations. Bruce’s emphasizes the importance of having skilled professionals, using cutting-edge equipment, and maintaining a commitment to delivering quality results. As the only body shop in the nation to receive DuPont’s prestigious 5-Star Rating, Bruce’s stands out for its efficient repair processes and customer-first approach.

“We are very proud to be joining Quality Collision Group,” said Kyle Wills, general manager of Bruce’s Super Body Shops. “This marks an exciting new chapter in our journey and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service and quality repairs for our customers. Their continued satisfaction is core to what we do and a reminder of why we serve.”

With Bruce’s firm stance on prioritizing safety and satisfaction for their customers by insisting on proper OEM repairs, QCG welcomes them into the organization. Their shared focus of quality and customer-first service makes Bruce’s a natural fit within the QCG repertoire. QCG's latest acquisition expands its reach and reinforces its dedication to delivering the highest standards in this industry.

“Bringing Bruce’s into our family of brands is an exciting step that aligns perfectly with our commitment to craftsmanship, excellence, and exceptional service,” said Blake Farley, vice president of operations at QCG. “Their dedication to their work mirrors our own, making this a natural fit for QCG.”

Together, QCG and Bruce’s will work to continue setting the bar for excellence and ensure every customer receives reliable, safe, and top-quality repairs.

For more information about QCG, visit its website here.