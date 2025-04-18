Dacus Auto Body & Collision Repair Acquires Crossroads Collisions Inc.

Dacus Auto Body & Collision Repair acquired Crossroads Collision Inc., a key player in the auto collision industry for more than 40 years.

Founded in 1983 and based in Salina, Kanas, Crossroads Collision stands as the largest independently owned collision repair center in the region. It is a staple in the community, providing reliable solutions for minor dings, frame and suspension damage, mechanical repairs, and window and windshield installations.

“After 42 years of serving Salina and the surrounding communities, we are excited to announce that we will be transitioning ownership,” said Greg and Heike Anderson, owners of Crossroads Collision. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your support throughout the years. Rest assured, the new owners — Dacus Auto Body & Collision Repair — along with Crossroads Collision’s exceptional existing staff, will continue to take great care of you and your vehicles. Once again, we truly cannot express how grateful we are for your business and loyalty.”

With the addition of Crossroads Collision, say the owners of Dacus Auto Body, they can serve more customers with advanced collision repair services. Dacus Auto Body has I-CAR Gold Class certification and certifications from 16 leading manufacturers, including such as Ford, Toyota, Jeep, GMC, Lincoln, Buick, Dodge, Ram, Fiat, Cadillac, Chevy, Chrysler, Rivian, Kia, Hyundai, and Genesis.

The merger introduces OEM certifications to Salina, making Dacus Auto Body the only shop in Salina with this distinction.

“Opening a shop was never just about fixing cars — it was about building something meaningful for our customers, our team, and our community,” said Chris and Kena Dacus, owners of Dacus Auto Body & Collision Repair. “From the beginning, we have been committed to doing things the right way, with safety, integrity, and proper OEM-certified repairs at the heart of everything we do. We are incredibly thankful for the support of our family, friends, and the local community who have helped us grow. It is an honor to carry forward the legacy of Crossroads Collision and to continue raising the standard for safe and proper repairs in this region.”

Dacus Auto Body is working to ensure a smooth transition for Crossroads Collision’s employees and customers. Beginning May 1, the Salina location will officially operate as Dacus Auto Body with the trusted Crossroads Collision team. Customers can continue to expect the same high level of excellence and care, with a seamless experience throughout the transition and beyond.