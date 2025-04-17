Museum of American Speed Announces Wheel Hub Live Dates

The Museum of American Speed announced they will host the 3rd Annual Wheel Hub Live from May 23-24 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Wheel Hub Live at the Museum of American Speed brings together incredible cars previously featured on the pages of Wheel Hub Magazine for a weekend full of festivities for car lovers. It is presented by Speedway Motors, PPG, and ARP. Last year’s event drew over 5,000 specialty vehicles and spectators throughout the weekend, according to a news release.
“It is always our goal to bring the Nation’s best custom cars to the Midwest for the rare opportunity to experience them in one special place,” said Tim Matthews curator of the Museum of American Speed. “We are excited to welcome participants and spectators back for the third annual event which is sure to be the best yet. This year we have again curated an inspiring collection of cars and with our 30,000 square foot expansion complete we will be placing those special vehicles throughout the entire Museum giving visitors even more to see.”
The activities for both days include:
Friday Wheel Hub Live Reliability Run: $60 per person
- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Join the Wheel Hub Live crew and cruise to the best hot rod destinations in Nebraska
- Access with tag/wristband/ticket to SAC Museum, Peter Fink collection, optional No Coast Custom and Rod Shop and CAL Creations shop tour, and Museum of American Speed touring
- Lunch from choice of food truck and dinner at the Museum of American Speed
Saturday Wheel Hub Live: No registration required
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wheel Hub Live exhibit throughout the Museum of American Speed
- Bring your specialty vehicle receive two passes to the Museum
Local sponsors include Visit Lincoln, The Mill, Firespring, Lincoln Community Foundation, Kaiser Painting Inc., Nebraska Ethanol Board, Warhorse Gaming, BluePrint Engines and Lincoln Epoxy Flooring.
The event will be held rain or shine. For more information about Wheel Hub Live or to register, visit the Museum of American Speed website here.