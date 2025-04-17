Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces 2025 Executive Committee

The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced its new 2025 Executive Committee, which is dedicated to supporting the future of the industry through engagement with collision repair schools and students.

Seven industry professionals sit on the committee, led by Chair Brenda Hogen, vice president at Parts Trader LLC.

“As the Chair of the Collision Repair Education Foundation, my primary goal this year is to advance our mission of supporting and enhancing collision repair education,” Hogen said in a news release. “We aim to provide unparalleled resources and opportunities for students and educators, foster industry partnerships, and drive innovation in our programs. Together, we will build a stronger, more skilled workforce and elevate the standards of excellence in the collision repair industry.”

CREF’s 2025 Executive Committee includes:

Chair Brenda Hogen, vice president at Parts Trader LLC

Vice-Chair Stacy Bartnik, industry relations manager at Intertek

Treasurer Mark Verbois, vice president at Enterprise Holdings

Secretary Sandee Lindorfer, vice president at Allstate Insurance Company

Trustee-at-Large Chris Dewes, regional sales manager at PPG Industries

Trustee-at-Large Kayla Williams Clark, senior vice president – business development at Classic Collision

Immediate Past Chair Steve Schmidt, senior manager - Transportation Engagement Office at State Farm

“We will continue supporting schools and students to ensure the next generation of collision repair professionals are properly trained and prepared to the enter the workforce,” Bartnik said. “It’s also imperative that we closely monitor the industry’s changing needs to ensure we’re providing guidance to help instructors update their curriculum to meet employers’ needs.”

In addition to the Executive Committee, the Foundation Board of Trustees consists of:

Mark Allen of Audi America

Keith Bell of Axalta

Kristle Bollans of CSN Collision USA

Josh Cox of WESCO Group

John Eck of General Motors

Paul Folino of LKQ Corporation

Andreas Hecht of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Josh Krentz of Forbes Road Career and Technology Center

Heather McMahon of Erie Insurance

Frank Pickering of GEICO

Trustee Emeriti include J. Laurence “Larry” Costin of CCC Information Services, Inc., Lirel G. Holt of U, Inc., and Chuck Sulkala.

Two members of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees – Mark Helvenston of Insurance Auto Auctions and Mike Croker of Industrial Shelving Solutions – concluded their service, and CREF is grateful to both for their dedication to collision school and students over their tenure.

Helvenston began his service on the Board of Trustees in 2018 and most recently held the role of vice chair.

“It was incredibly meaningful and inspiring to have the opportunity to witness the journey that various students were able to take due to the assistance of CREF funding their dreams,” he said. “Watching them pursue various careers in collision repair and refinishing demonstrated the importance of the work CREF does every day and proved that it really makes a difference for these young professionals individually, in addition to helping improve the industry as a whole.”

Industry members interested in joining or supporting the CREF’s efforts to assist high school and college collision repair training programs can contact them here. To make a monetary donation, click here.