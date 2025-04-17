Car-O-Liner Announces New Speed 3T Bench

The new Car-O-Liner Speed 3T bench offers up to 6,600 pounds of support while enhancing precision and efficiency for repair shops.

Tim Garner, national accounts and OEM sales manager for Car-O-Liner, said the new bench can support vehicles up to three tons and is ideal for light and medium cosmetic repairs.

“The Car-O-Liner Speed 3T is one of the most effective, lighter weight benches on the market,” Garner said. “Plus, its quick setup time helps shops increase productivity with faster repair cycles.”

Designed to accommodate heavier, longer vehicles, the Car-O-Liner Speed 3T expands a shop’s ability to handle a wider range of collision damage repairs. The convenient draw aligner sets up in seconds, rotates 180 degrees around one end of the platform, and tilts 90 degrees horizontally for greater flexibility.

It has on-ground or flush-mounted options to suit any workshop layout. The longer Speed 3T Plus model offers increased pulling power.

