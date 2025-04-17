    Car-O-Liner Announces New Speed 3T Bench

    April 17, 2025
    The bench promises to make repairs faster and better with its quick setup time, flexible draw aligner, and support for up to 6,600 pounds.
    Related To:
    Car-O-Liner
    67ffd5e07168f9f47d573051 Speed3t

    The new Car-O-Liner Speed 3T bench offers up to 6,600 pounds of support while enhancing precision and efficiency for repair shops.

    Tim Garner, national accounts and OEM sales manager for Car-O-Liner, said the new bench can support vehicles up to three tons and is ideal for light and medium cosmetic repairs.

    “The Car-O-Liner Speed 3T is one of the most effective, lighter weight benches on the market,” Garner said.Plus, its quick setup time helps shops increase productivity with faster repair cycles.”

    Designed to accommodate heavier, longer vehicles, the Car-O-Liner Speed 3T expands a shop’s ability to handle a wider range of collision damage repairs. The convenient draw aligner sets up in seconds, rotates 180 degrees around one end of the platform, and tilts 90 degrees horizontally for greater flexibility.

    It has on-ground or flush-mounted options to suit any workshop layout. The longer Speed 3T Plus model offers increased pulling power.

    For more information about the Car-O-Liner Speed 3T bench or other Car-O-Liner equipment, visit the Car-O-Liner website here.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

