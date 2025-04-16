U.S. News Unveils 2025 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars

U.S. News & World Report announced the 2025 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars, recognizing vehicles that had the best combination of quality, efficiency, and value, according to a news release.

U.S. News evaluated 115 vehicles and named winners across 10 categories. Consumers show a strong interest in owning hybrid and electric vehicles and there are more options to choose from every year, said Alex Kwanten, U.S. News managing editor, autos.

“Whether carbuyers are looking for a luxury or an affordable car, SUV or truck, the 2025 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars awards recognize the top electrified vehicles in their respective categories,” he said.

For the second consecutive year, Hyundai leads the industry with the most awards, winning three in 2025. Each of the following vehicles retained their titles from 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Ioniq 6, and Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.

Four additional vehicles scored consecutive wins in their respective categories including the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Lucid Air, Toyota Camry, and the Lexus NX Hybrid.

Fire time winners this year include the Rivian R1S, Volvo XC60, and Mazda CX-90. The Rivian R1S secured its first win for its impressive range, enhanced performance, and updated infotainment system. The Volvo is a well-rounded SUV with zippy acceleration, supremely comfortable seats, and many standard features. The Mazda CX-90 is a three-row SUV that boasts an outstanding powertrain, athletic handling, and a well-appointed interior.

2025 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars:

2025 Lucid Air: Best Luxury Electric Car

2025 Rivian R1S: Best Luxury Electric SUV

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Best Electric SUV

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6: Best Electric Car

2025 Ford F-150 Lightning: Best Electric Truck

2025 Volvo XC60 Plug-in Hybrid: Best Luxury Plug-in Hybrid

2025 Mazada CX-90 PHEV: Best Plug-in Hybrid

2025 Toyota Camry: Best Hybrid Car

2025 Hyundai Tuscon Hybrid: Best Hybrid SUV

2025 Lexus NX Hybrid: Best Luxury Hybrid

To identify leaders for each of the 2025 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars award categories, U.S. News evaluated 115 luxury and affordable hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars, SUVs, and trucks. U.S. News considered gas mileage and range data from the EPA, pricing information, and the consensus opinion of the automotive press. The winners have the best combination of quality, efficiency and value in their segment. Read more about the U.S. News & World Report ranking methodology here.