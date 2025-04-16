BASF Coatings Launches New Refinity Color Features
BASF Coatings launched new color innovation and additional features including ImagePlus and ScanR spectrophotometer for Refinity.
Refinity is BASF's cloud-based platform that consolidates a comprehensive suite of digital business tools for the automotive refinish industry. Automotive refinish customers get access to advanced digital color experience, as well as business and training tools.
“Thanks to our expertise in color technology and sustainability, and developments with our OEM partners and customers, Refinity is set to enhance body shop performance in all areas,” said Chris Titmarsh, senior vice president Automotive Refinish Coatings at BASF. “We are now able to offer a state-of-the-art cloud solution providing customers worldwide with a seamless digital color experience.”
Refinity uses next-generation color scanning technology with its latest spectrophotometer ScanR. The fast and accurate color matching tool ensures precision and reliability in color measurement. ScanR takes five precise measurements in 30 seconds and includes automatic vehicle identification number and license plate recognition that help minimize errors and save time. It also features scratch detection and grants access to the industry’s largest color database for precise color identification and perfect matching.
The new ImagePLUS feature is fully compatible with previous-generation spectrophotometers. It helps body shop managers and painters speed up the color identification process with high-quality visualization and accuracy. On-screen visualized color retrieval eliminates complex data interpretation and real-time comparisons reduce spray-outs and boost efficiency. Enhanced by spectral curve analysis and precise detection of effect particles and coarseness, ImagePLUS refines results even further, ensuring the perfect color match with minimal material waste.
Connected with the fully automated mixing machine Alfa CR4/6, the digital color process delivers speed and precision, capable of completing up to six mixes simultaneously. This efficiency optimizes the workflow of the body shop, but minimizes waste, reinforcing BASF’s commitment to helping its customers reach their individual sustainability goals.