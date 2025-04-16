BASF Coatings Launches New Refinity Color Features

BASF Coatings launched new color innovation and additional features including ImagePlus and ScanR spectrophotometer for Refinity.

Refinity is BASF's cloud-based platform that consolidates a comprehensive suite of digital business tools for the automotive refinish industry. Automotive refinish customers get access to advanced digital color experience, as well as business and training tools.

“Thanks to our expertise in color technology and sustainability, and developments with our OEM partners and customers, Refinity is set to enhance body shop performance in all areas,” said Chris Titmarsh, senior vice president Automotive Refinish Coatings at BASF. “We are now able to offer a state-of-the-art cloud solution providing customers worldwide with a seamless digital color experience.”