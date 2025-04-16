    Mike Anderson's “Stay Humble, Stay Hungry” Emphasizes Importance of Continuous Learning

    April 16, 2025
    Collision Advice Owner Mike Anderson spoke about the importance of research and embracing technology in the collision repair industry.
    Mike Anderson, owner of Collision Advice, shared wise words – “Stay Humble, Stay Hungry” – with the audience at AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST 2025 Automotive Services Show in March.

    It was the unveiling of Anderson’s latest presentation, according to a news release. He had the audience shouting the “stay humble, stay hungry” mantra as he fueled them up for the many evolutions and innovations that are coming. 

    “We have to be humble and patient when dealing with customers, and we have to stay hungry,” he said. “When you think you know it all and you don’t research procedures, you are going to be humbled. We have to continue to want to learn.”

    Collision Advice Owner Mike Anderson spoke at AASP/NJ's NORTHEAST 2025 Automotive Services Show.
    Anderson spoke about the importance of capture rate, which he feels is the most important KPI to focus on this year. He emphasized body shops need to more than take orders. 

    “You have to learn how to upsell. You have to figure out how to get them to fix things like chips in the door,” he said. 

    Anderson clued the audience in on software as a service, which he predicts will be the focus of the OEMs. Today’s vehicle owner wants a personalized experience; the vehicle of the future will be “like your personal concierge.” Anderson belives it’s why collision repair shops need to accept that “OEM certifications are here to stay, and they are going to grow.”  

    He also spoke about rising customer pay and embracing technology, especially AI. 

    Anderson will return for NORTHEAST 2026, set for March 20-22, 2026, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ. For more information about registration or about the 2025 show, visit the AASP/NJ website here

