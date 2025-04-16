Mike Anderson's “Stay Humble, Stay Hungry” Emphasizes Importance of Continuous Learning

Anderson spoke about the importance of capture rate, which he feels is the most important KPI to focus on this year. He emphasized body shops need to more than take orders.

“You have to learn how to upsell. You have to figure out how to get them to fix things like chips in the door,” he said.

Anderson clued the audience in on software as a service, which he predicts will be the focus of the OEMs. Today’s vehicle owner wants a personalized experience; the vehicle of the future will be “like your personal concierge.” Anderson belives it’s why collision repair shops need to accept that “OEM certifications are here to stay, and they are going to grow.”

He also spoke about rising customer pay and embracing technology, especially AI.

Anderson will return for NORTHEAST 2026, set for March 20-22, 2026, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ. For more information about registration or about the 2025 show, visit the AASP/NJ website here.