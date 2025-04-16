Hertz Data Breach Under Investigation by Lynch Carpenter

Hertz Corporation recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which leaked the personal information of thousands of individuals and Lynch Carpenter, LLC is investigating the claims.

The information potentially afffected in the data breach includes individuals’ names, contact information, dates of birth, credit card information, driver’s license information, and information related to workers’ compensation claims.

Hertz reported in its Notice of Data Incident statement that it confirmed an unauthorized third party acquired Hertz data from Cleo Communications US, LLC on Feb. 10. Cleo is a file transfer service that Hertz said it uses for limited purposes.

Hertz completed a data analysis on April 2 and, in addition to the information above, concluded that a “very small number of individuals might have had their Social Security or other government identification numbers, passport information, Medicare or Medicaid ID (associated with workers’ compensation claims), or injury-related information associated with vehicle accident claims impacted by the event.”

