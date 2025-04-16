    Estimating Tip – Mitchell – Masking Glass

    April 16, 2025
    SCRS shares this tip and others from the Database Enhancement Gateway website.
    Database Enhancement Gateway Inquiry 38709 provides feedback from Mitchell regarding glass masking operations, sometimes referred to as “roping,” when using lift tape to pull back seals when refinishing panels with components attached. 

    Mitchell said the information can be found in the refinish general information:

    Repaired/Used Panels  

    “Labor times related to repaired and/or used panel example: Remove and install or masking of glass, outside handles or exterior trim, feather prime & block, masking for primer surfacer application are not included in refinish time. The steps required for refinishing a repaired and/or used panel may vary from those required for a new panel depending on the condition of the repaired and/or used panel.” 
     
    Any materials used for masking operation is NOT INCLUDED per Mitchell CEG Labor General Information:

    Shop Material

    “The labor times shown in the Guide do not take into account the cost of any materials, or the cost of hazardous materials recycling or disposal.” 

    The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

    The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

    View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.   

