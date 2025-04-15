Using Documentation to Support Blend Times

During the 2024 SEMA Show, Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists shared how training, documentation and processes can help remove the gray area in conversations about blending for color-match.



In this recorded session, viewers can learn how the study conclusions made way for information providers to conduct their own research, and the resulting outcomes and changes to their systems. They will understand how the response and documentation from the IPs can provide opportunities to document variations in the refinish process and provide refinish technicians and repair planners with a foundation for informed conversation.



During the 2022 SEMA Show, the SCRS released the results of a blend study that was conducted in coordination with AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF Automotive Refinish, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, and which was audited by Dekra. The study compared the difference between the time necessary to perform full refinish on the exterior of a new and undamaged panel to the time needed to blend the same panel. The results concluded that blending took more time, not less, than full refinish. Click here to request a copy of the study.

This session was filmed live at the 2024 SEMA Show in advance of the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit. The recording is available here. View other presentations here.



