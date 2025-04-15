    TechForce Foundation Accepting Donations for Scholarships

    April 15, 2025
    Donate to the TechForce Foundation to support the education of future collision repair professionals.
    For thousands of students pursuing skilled careers, funding remains a barrier and TechForce Foundation Scholarships can provide them with the chance they need. The scholarships need donations to help provide more scholarships for the next generation of collision repair professionals.

    The TechForce Foundation is awarding $6 million in scholarships this year. Applications take 15 minutes to complete and reward up to $5,000, according to a press release.

    Last year, only 20% of the 12,000 applications received funding. TechForce launched its annual fundraising campaign on Monday, April 14. Donations help future techs get the training they need to succeed.

    TechForce Foundation's mission is to champion all students to and through their technical education and into careers as professional technicians. It is the only nonprofit 501(c)(3) committed to career exploration and workforce development of professional technicians across all sectors.

    For more information about donations, click here.

    For more information about scholarships and applications, visit the TechForce Foundation website here.

     

