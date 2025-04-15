Fix Auto Fontana Receives Ford, GM Certifications

Fix Auto Fontana, owned by Joe Banh, has officially earned Ford and GM certifications, according to a Fix Auto USA news release.

The achievement adds to the facility's portfolio, which includes certifications from FCA Mopar, Hyundai, Kia, and Nissan. The Ford and GM certifications represent a major milestone for Fix Auto Fontana, further demonstrating their commitment to upholding the highest industry standards in vehicle repair.

“We are incredibly proud of our team at Fix Auto Fontana for reaching this milestone,” Banh said. “These certifications are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, and we are excited to offer even more top-tier service to our customers.”

Banh continues to expand impact in the Southern California area with five Fix Auto USA locations, all focused on delivering exceptional service and quality repairs to the local community.

“The achievement of Ford and GM certifications is a significant step forward for Fix Auto Fontana,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, U.S. Collision. “It reflects the ongoing commitment of Joe and his team to provide the highest level of service to their customers. We are proud to have them as part of the Fix Auto USA network.”

