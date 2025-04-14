Bodywork Bowl Brings Skillful Fun to Show Floor

The Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition was a highlight for the third consecutive year at AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST 2025 Automotive Services Show, according to a news release.

The fun and friendly competition drew crowds of spectators to watch as collision repair professionals jumped into the ring to test their skills in the areas of estimating, painting, and welding.

“It’s encouraging to see this event become a highlight on the NORTHEAST floor in such a short amount of time,” said AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “It’s a fun test of skills and our winners this year got to take home some pretty great prizes! This year’s event exceeded expectations, drawing the most competitors to date and spectators crowded around the Bodywork Bowl arena to cheer on the competitors. It’s become a staple that is here to stay.”

Winners of the Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition included:

Estimating - First place: Tyler McNee; Second place: Doug Begin; Third place: Kelly Bauer

- First place: Tyler McNee; Second place: Doug Begin; Third place: Kelly Bauer Painting - First place: Riki Ventura; Second place (tied): Avihash Budram and Matthew Spicer

- First place: Riki Ventura; Second place (tied): Avihash Budram and Matthew Spicer Body/Welding - First place: Hugo Morales; Second place: Phil Hendrickson; Third place: Mike Keenan

Various vendors took part in the competition by providing equipment and prizes.CCC Intelligent Solutions and Enterprise Rent-A-Car provided the materials for the estimating competition. Prizes included $500 in cash for first place, $200 and a swag bag for second place, and third place received a $100 cash award.

AkzoNobel sponsored the painting competition; first place received a paint gun set and the two competitors who tied for second and third place received swag bags.

Chief Collision Technology/Collision Equipment Consulting, Metropolitan Car-O-liner, Nitrol Innovations, and Solidus contributed to the body/welding competition. First place received a brand new MIG welder from Chief Collision Technology/Collision Equipment Consulting, second place received a fender stand, and third place took home a welding jacket.

The event took place from March 14-16 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. Planning is underway for NORTHEAST 2026, which is set for March 20-22, 2026. Details will be available at the AASP/NJ NORTHEAST website here.