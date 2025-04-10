I-CAR Names Kyle Thompson New CEO

Thompson, who served on I-CAR's board of directors for nine years and assumed the chairmanship in 2020, is no stranger to the organization. Under Thompson as board chair, I-CAR earned accreditation from the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), the only such accredited organization in the collision repair industry. He also championed the opening of the Chicago Technical Center and launch of I-CAR's Talent Programming Initiative, both of which are and will significantly benefit the industry.

"John's leadership has been transformative for I-CAR, and we are incredibly grateful for his tireless efforts in shaping the organization into what it is today," Goforth said. "As we transition to a new era with Kyle as CEO, we are confident in his ability to continue building on the solid foundation John has laid. Kyle's deep industry experience and commitment to I-CAR's vision and mission make him the ideal person to lead the organization forward."

Thompson's longstanding commitment to I-CAR was recognized when he was awarded the organization's prestigious Founder's Award in 2023. The Founder's Award honors individuals for their unwavering commitment to upholding and advancing I-CAR's vision and mission. With a distinguished 31-year career in the collision repair industry, with both insurers and collision repair facilities, he is uniquely qualified to lead I-CAR into its next chapter.

"I am both honored and excited to step into the CEO role at I-CAR," Thompson said. "John has left an extraordinary legacy, and I'm committed to continuing the important work he leaves behind. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated team, industry partners, and stakeholders to ensure that I-CAR remains a trusted leader in advancing consumer safety, technical education and related services, and serving our industry with excellence."

About Kyle Thompson

Kyle G. Thompson holds an MBA from the University of the Incarnate Word. With a 31-year career in the collision repair industry, with both insurers and collision repair facilities, and as a prior I-CAR board member and board chair, Thompson brings valuable leadership experience and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the sector.