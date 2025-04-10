    TAG Calibration Hosts Akron Open House

    April 10, 2025
    The Akron, Ohio, location is the fourth for the company.
    Joy Kopcha
    From left, Technician Bryce Dover, Site Lead Jay Mowrer, and TAG Calibrations Director of Calibrations Josh Ronak show off some of the equipment at the new location.
    TAG Calibrations hosted an open house April 9 in Akron, Ohio, its fourth location. Visitors toured the facility and met the TAG calibration team and personnel from CAR ADAS Solutions, which works with collision shops across the country to help them develop their own ADAS calibration facilities. They also enjoyed food and drinks and registered for raffle prizes.
    Market Leader Greg Smith and Managing Editor Joy Kopcha from Modern Tire Dealer — a brand, along with FenderBender, in Endeavor Business Media's Vehicle Repair Group — attended the event, and Kopcha shared these photos with us.

