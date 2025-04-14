    CAWA June Leadership and Educational Forum Focuses on Automotive Parts Issues 

    April 14, 2025
    Experts will share insights into key automotive parts industry topics including distribution, loyalty, legislative and regulatory matters, and cybersecurity. 
    Industry professionals can glean insights and critical thinking from experts about contemprorary topics affecting the auto industry at the California Automotive Wholesalers' Association Leadership and Educational Forum.

    The forum runs from June 17-19 at the San Diego Mission Bay Resort. In addition to the sessions, there will be networking opportunities, a Young Autocare Network Group regional meet-up, social events, and committee meetings discussing several important industry issues. 

    Preliminary presentations at the event’s general session include: 

    • The panel discussion “What Does the Distribution Segment of the Automotive Aftermarket Expect of Others in the Distribution Channel” 
    • “Creating Lasting Connections that Drive Loyalty and Success in a Competitive Market: A Hospitality Industry Perspective” 
    • “A Briefing on Current State and Federal Legislative and Regulatory Matters Affecting the Auto Parts Industry” 
    • “Cybersecurity and What it Means to You and Your Company” 

    Registration materials will be distributed soon. For more information, contact [email protected].

