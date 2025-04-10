    Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Announces Three New Acquisitions

    April 10, 2025
    The MSO is adding collision repair shops in Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana to its nationwide network.
    Related To:
    JHCC
    67f595b3f115aa48b00bffe0 Jhcclogo

    Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced the acquisition of three new locations: Hallmark Collision in Birmingham, Alabama; Hadaway Collision in Texarkana, Texas; and Keith’s Paint & Body in Lake Charles, Louisiana. 

    The three additions brings JHCC's total number of locations to 254 nationwide, according to a news release. JHCC CEO Brant Wilson emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisitions. He sees opportunities in Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana to expand JHCC's quality of services and deliver value to its communitites. 

    “Growth through acquisitions is a key pillar of our long-term vision,” Hudson said. “As demand continues to rise in our core markets, expanding our footprint enables us to better serve our customers while reinforcing our commitment to excellence.” 

    Chief Administrative Officer Wendy Patrick said all three facilities earned strong reputations for quality and customer service that fit JHCC’s mission to provide industry-leading collision repair services. 

    "We look forward to supporting their integration into the company and providing new opportunities for career growth,” Patrick said. “Their addition further strengthens our company and enhances the service we provide, ensuring we continue to exceed the expectations of our valued customers.” 

    Chief Operating Officer Cameron Dickson wants customers to know that they can expect the same high standards of service, expertise, and dedication to quality that have become synonymous with Joe Hudson’s Collision Center. 

    "Acquiring shops that align with our values is critical to ensuring our customers receive exceptional repairs and outstanding service,” he said. “Hallmark Collision has built a stellar reputation for quality and customer care in Birmingham, and we’re excited to integrate them into our network. Hadaway Collision, an I-CAR Gold Class certified shop with a rich history of service since 1981 in Texarkana, and Keith’s Paint & Body, known for over 40 years of top-tier repairs, are both remarkable additions.” 

    For additional information on JHCC, visit its website.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...
    Enhance your collision repair workflow with Autel’s IA900, a process-driven solution integrating precision alignment, bi-directional diagnostics, and ADAS calibration. Designed...
    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...
    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.