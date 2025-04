The Collision Industry Foundation announced that AirPro Diagnostics renewed its CIF Annual Donor Program commitment at the Urgent Care tier.

AirPro Diagnostics has been an annual donor since the introduction of the program in 2021.The program helps bring needed recurring resources to the Foundation, so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry are affected by catastrophic events, such as the Maui Wildfires. CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work and thanked AirPro Diagnostics for its donation.