Classic Collision Announces Acquisition of Renton Collision Center

Classic Collision, LLC, an Atlanta, Georgia-based national multi-site collision repair operator, announced the acquisition of Renton Collision Center in Renton, WA.

Renton Collision Center is a family-owned and operated repair facility serving the Northwest for more than two decades, according to a press release. The center has a strong reputation for outstanding customer service and superior collision repair and consistently exceeding client expectations. Their commitment to quality is evident through continuous investment in state-of-the-art equipment and employee training.

Renton Collision Center is a certified AAA Top Shop and a Gold Class member of I-CAR, reflecting their dedication to excellence in the industry.