    Classic Collision Announces Acquisition of Renton Collision Center

    April 9, 2025
    The family-owned and operated facility, which has served the Northwest for more than two decades, joins Classic Collision's nationwide network of more than 320 repair facilities.
    Related To:
    Classic Collision
    67f4391ddd940ac0b443f1be 67eae5a95b4fa591a3f5a50bclassiccollisionlogovector

    Classic Collision, LLC, an Atlanta, Georgia-based national multi-site collision repair operator, announced the acquisition of Renton Collision Center in Renton, WA.

    Renton Collision Center is a family-owned and operated repair facility serving the Northwest for more than two decades, according to a press release. The center has a strong reputation for outstanding customer service and superior collision repair and consistently exceeding client expectations. Their commitment to quality is evident through continuous investment in state-of-the-art equipment and employee training.

    Renton Collision Center is a certified AAA Top Shop and a Gold Class member of I-CAR, reflecting their dedication to excellence in the industry. 

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...
    Enhance your collision repair workflow with Autel’s IA900, a process-driven solution integrating precision alignment, bi-directional diagnostics, and ADAS calibration. Designed...
    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...
    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.