    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Estimating Tip – CCC – Damaged or Nonreusable Moldings and Fasteners

    April 8, 2025
    SCRS shares this tip and others from the Database Enhancement Gateway website.
    Related To: Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS)
    SCRS
    67f44e0c2c29ef7c88dc322e Scrs Estimating Tip

    Database Enhancement Gateway Inquiry 38549 provides feedback from MOTOR regarding components that might be damaged during removal, even when proper care is applied. 

    According to the MOTOR Guide to Estimating Damaged or Nonreusable Moldings and Fasteners section: 

    "Some moldings may be damaged or broken during normal R&I procedures. Additionally, some plastic or metal fasteners may be damaged and their ability to be reused jeopardized because of single-use design, age, or exposure to the elements. Moldings, emblems, and trim attached using a heat stake method are considered to be nonreusable. Caution should be taken while removing all fasteners, both metal and plastic. MOTOR recommends these factors be considered and mutually agreed upon before finalizing any repair cost estimate." 

    "MOTOR estimated work times developed consider proper care is used. MOTOR feedback: After review, a New Undamaged vehicle is a vehicle that is UNDAMAGED, before it is sold into the market."

    The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

    The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates. 

    View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    A Process-Driven Approach to Collision Repair

    Enhance your collision repair workflow with Autel’s IA900, a process-driven solution integrating precision alignment, bi-directional diagnostics, and ADAS calibration. Designed...

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.