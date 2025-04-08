Estimating Tip – CCC – Damaged or Nonreusable Moldings and Fasteners

Database Enhancement Gateway Inquiry 38549 provides feedback from MOTOR regarding components that might be damaged during removal, even when proper care is applied.



According to the MOTOR Guide to Estimating Damaged or Nonreusable Moldings and Fasteners section:

"Some moldings may be damaged or broken during normal R&I procedures. Additionally, some plastic or metal fasteners may be damaged and their ability to be reused jeopardized because of single-use design, age, or exposure to the elements. Moldings, emblems, and trim attached using a heat stake method are considered to be nonreusable. Caution should be taken while removing all fasteners, both metal and plastic. MOTOR recommends these factors be considered and mutually agreed upon before finalizing any repair cost estimate."



"MOTOR estimated work times developed consider proper care is used. MOTOR feedback: After review, a New Undamaged vehicle is a vehicle that is UNDAMAGED, before it is sold into the market."

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

