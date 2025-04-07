NABC Military Affairs Team Leads Veteran Support Efforts

The National Auto Body Council announced the creation of the NABC Military Affairs team, led by veterans, to help continue its long service to military members and veterans in need, primarily through the NABC Recycled Rides program.

The team will be led by Tim Bates, executive vice president for Solution Works, who is a decorated U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force veteran. Members include retired Army Maj. Gen. Chuck Swannack, retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Kevin Pottinger, retired Army Maj. Mark Lear, and Marine Corps Sgt. Frank Pickering.

The team will work with national and state military affairs departments, veterans administration offices, military service organizations, and military focused charities to support their efforts to serve military members and veterans in need. The NABC Recycled Rides program has gifted more than 3,500 vehicles since 2007, with 75% going to military members, veterans, and veterans’ families.

“At the National Auto Body Council, we have a long history of working to give back to our country’s military members and veterans, primarily by providing reliable transportation through our NABC Recycled Rides program,” said Tom Wolf, chairman of the NABC board of directors. “It’s an honor to build upon our relationships with these military leaders, through whom we’ve been working for a number of years, to create a focused team engaged with the military community.”

Bates had a distinguished military career prior to joining the automotive industry. The Kansas native joined the U.S. Air Force after high school, trained as a satellite systems communications operator, and was stationed at Misawa Air Base in Aomori, Japan. He served in support of Operations Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. After Desert Storm, he returned to Kansas with his family to become a corrections officer and enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard, then re-enlisted in the U.S. Army and regained his active-duty status.

While stationed there, he worked in the car dealership business and determined that was his new career path. After 9/11, he felt it was his duty to serve and he returned to active duty in September 2001 to support Operation Enduring Freedom, after which he received an honorable discharge.